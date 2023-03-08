Aaron Rodgers, Jets met face to face Tuesday

After initiating conversation with Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade on Monday, the Jets took things a step further on Tuesday as key members of the coaching staff and front office went to California to meet face to face with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Update: Sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me that a contingent of Jets team officials are scheduled to fly out today to meet in person with Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/zFEoKY9rvl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 7, 2023

I’m told the Jets contingent on the way to California includes team owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, possibly others. https://t.co/yooNauScXw — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 7, 2023

And because it is the year 2023, we actually have people to track when a private plane leaves a location.

Jets owner Woody Johnson's private plane departed from LAX at 11:26 p.m. PST bound for New York after almost 11 hours in Southern California and a day courting Aaron Rodgers. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 8, 2023

Now we play the waiting game. The ball is in Rodgers’ court. We have no idea how far along he was in his process. It stands to reason he wanted to meet the key members of the Jets before making such a big decision.

Was he far along in the process and just confirming the Jets were right for him? Was this just a first discussion? This is anybody’s guess. We are left to speculate, and there will be ample speculation until this Rodgers matter is resolved.