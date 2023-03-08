Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Just after Derek Carr inked his four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets were instantly re-connected with Aaron Rodgers. The team has reportedly met with Rodgers already, meaning that there’s likely a deal in place between the Jets and the Packers. The only holdup would probably include Rodgers’ plans for his own future. Moreso, talking Rodgers out of retirement. That, to be honest, is my entire holdup on a Rodgers-to-Jets match. As much as well all know that Rodgers is an elite QB, no one wants to see the Jets return to QB purgatory. Let’s hope that if Rodgers does indeed join the Jets, the team is able to find success for the first time in a long time. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Jets Offseason & QB Talk with Connor Rodgers & Michael Smith (3/7)

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers, Jets meeting in person

Michael Nania - NY Jets beat confirms that Aaron Rodgers spoke with team

Dan Graziano - Jets in talks with Packers, Aaron Rodgers, sources say

Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers and Jets 'had conversations' as decision looms

Andy Vasquez - Jets talking to Aaron Rodgers, Packers about potential trade | What it actually means

Andy Vasquez - A big sign Jets-Aaron Rodgers trade talks are quickly getting serious

Bridget Hyland - Jets players lobby for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers on Twitter: “I’ll burn the cheesehead”

Justin Tasch - Aaron Rodgers asked by ex-Jet Nick Mangold if he needs realtor

David Wyatt-Hupton - Tackling the Issue

Rivka Boord - NY Jets team-building philosophy: All-in or all-competitive?

Mason Smoller - New York Jets 2023 Off-Season Preview: Edge Rusher

Randy Lange - Nine Who Were Among Top Performers in the NFL Combine Drills

Ethan Greenberg - Draft Notebook | Which 2023 OL Prospect Drew Comparisons to Alijah Vera-Tucker?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.