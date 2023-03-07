Podcast: Jets Put Full Court Press on Aaron Rodgers

The Jets are all in trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers. The team was given permission by the Green Bay Packers to speak with the future Hall of Fame quarterback, an important first step before any trade can be completed. The Jets need to convince Rodgers to come to New York, and there are contractual details to be worked out. The discussions began Monday night, while Rodgers and major decision makers are meeting with him in the evening.

In other news, a potential alternative to Rodgers has emerged as the Ravens have put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. The quarterback will be free to accept offers from other teams as free agency begins, although Baltimore retains the right to match any offer and would receive two first round picks as compensation if they chose to ket Jackson go.

We talk about all of these developments and which quarterback the Jets should choose on today’s podcast.