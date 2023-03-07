New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers spoke Monday night about a potential trade, per report

With QB Derek Carr now off the market to the New Orleans Saints, all eyes for the New York Jets have turned to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Nobody knows what the future Hall of Fame quarterback will do. The Jets apparently had a discussion with Rodgers on Monday night, per Trey Wingo.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

This has been confirmed by Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The #Jets and Aaron Rodgers did speak yesterday, per sources, as @wingoz said.



Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision about his future yet though. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 7, 2023

This is notable for numerous reasons, not the least of which is it means the Packers have given Rodgers permission to speak with other teams to seek out a trade. That wouldn’t happen unless Green Bay is seriously considering moving on from Rodgers.

We also know that the Jets are extremely interested in acquiring Rodgers. If there was any doubt, it disappeared when the team passed on Derek Carr.

There are a number of details that must be worked out before any deal from Rodgers can happen, and the timeframe is unclear. However, this now seems like a real possibility.