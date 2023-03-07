Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets have officially missed out on signing former Radiers QB Derek Carr, as he signed with the New Orleans Saints yesterday on a 4-year deal. Rumors have been circling that the reason Carr did not sign with the Jets is that Jets owner Woody Johnson has a severe infatuation with Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. If those rumors are true and the Jets let Carr walk in order to target Rodgers, things could get ugly very fast for New York. There’s no guarantee that Rodgers agrees to play for the Jets, and if the Jets miss out on getting Rodgers, well, the QB options get quite ugly after that. Now it’s Rodgers or bust for the Jets, and knowing the team’s history, I’d bet on the latter. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

