Podcast: Derek Carr Signs With the Saints; Jets All in on Aaron Rodgers

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr found a new home on Monday. The veteran signed a four year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr had visited the Jets team facility a few weekends back and met with the team at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. According to multiple reporters, however, the Jets’ focus on Aaron Rodgers is one of the major reasons Carr ended up in New Orleans.

On today’s podcast we discuss the implications of the Jets missing out on Carr. All eyes are now on Rodgers, but this could be a difficult spot for the Jets. Negotiating without a viable backup plan is not easy, and it seems like that is where the team finds itself. The Packers and Rodgers himself seem to have a lot of the leverage. A trade will be complex to pull off, and it isn’t all up to the Jets.

