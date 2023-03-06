Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The NFL Combine is nearing its end, and while we’ve seen many explosive athletes display their talents, we saw plenty of them fail to live up to expectations as well. For the Jets, it’s just another week without any news on the future of the QB position. To me, this all but signifies that the team is in a ‘Rodgers/Carr or Bust’ mode. And yet, for some reason, the team is still putting on the facade that there’s a future on the team for Zach Wilson. While it’s nice to stand up for the kid while he’s down, it’s better to be honest about his future going forward. If I’m the Jets, I’m trading him for anything I can get. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

