NFL Scouting Combine Sunday: TV, Time, Online Streaming, and More

Today is the final day of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The events get under way at 1:00 pm Eastern on NFL Network. The festivities will also be streamed on NFL+.

On this final day, it will be the offensive linemen and running backs taking the field. The Jets are not expected to be focused on the running back position in the early rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft, but they could look to add depth by adding a mid to late round pick.

The team, however, is likely to select an offensive lineman in the early stages of the Draft. Most current mock drafts project the Jets to select a tackle if they do not trade the 13th overall pick. We can presume they will be paying attention to what happens on the field.

As you pay attention to what happens on the field, leave your thoughts below in the comments.