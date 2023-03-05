Good morning Gang Green Nation! The NFL Scouting Combine tested the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Friday. The wide receivers for the most part failed to impress. The tight ends looked like a potentially special class. The guy who stole the show, however, was Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wowed everybody with a show of athleticism for the ages. Whether that athleticism will ultimately translate to success in the NFL remains to be seen. Richardson is unlikely to be chosen by the Jets in the draft, but hey, it’s not impossible. Whichever team winds up with Richardson, it will certainly be interesting to see how he develops in the NFL.

Ralph Ventre - Is Derek Carr the Right Answer to the Jets' Quarterback Question?

Ralph Ventre - Looking for the Next Great Jets Offensive Lineman at the NFL Combine

Ralph Ventre - Sauce Sighting at the NFL Combine

Ralph Ventre - Jets Have a True No. 1 Option, But Lack Reliable WR Depth

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Steelers Draft Trade Could Block Jets From Getting New OL

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - NFL Analyst Begs Jets to Retain Bryce Huff: ‘Don’t Let [Him] Go’

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ May Lose 2 Key O-Linemen in Free Agency

Nathan Smith - 5 Potential Replacements For NY Jets Safety Lamarcus Joyner This Off-Season

Scott Mitchell - The NY Jets should aggressively pursue Derek Carr in free agency

Justin Fried - NY Jets: Retirement or Jets for Aaron Rodgers, Carl Lawson expected to be back

Tim Capurso - NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers to join Jets or retire, says Schefter

