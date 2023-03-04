NFL Scouting Combine Saturday: Time, TV, Online Streaming

Today is widely viewed as the biggest day at the NFL Scouting Combine as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends take the field for drills. The festivities get underway at 1:00 pm Eastern on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

The quarterbacks bring the star power. The receivers get attention for the drills. Rightly or wrongly, the 40 yard dash time of wide receivers tends to be the most scrutinized drill results of the Combine.

The Jets seem unlikely to draft a quarterback in the early rounds as they are looking at adding a veteran starter. At tight end, the team seems content with what it has (much to my own personal chagrin). Wide receiver could be a spot where the team looks to upgrade in the early rounds as the depth chart after Garrett Wilson has plenty of question marks.

Leave your thoughts on the developments from the Combine’s Saturday events below. Which prospects are you most focused on watching? What do you think of the results? Let us know.