Good morning Gang Green Nation! The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, and two things expected to happen have not as yet happened. Aaron Rodgers has not made his decision regarding his future, and Derek Carr has not signed anywhere. So we continue to wait for the new Jets starting quarterback. In the meantime, a lot of prospects are running very fast times at the combine. Seems like these freak athletes get freakier by the year.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

Henry McKenna - Jets GM Joe Douglas shares insight on 'fantastic visit' with Derek Carr

Eric Allen - Todd Downing Will Be the Main Voice in the Jets QB Room

Antwan Staley - Mike White would love to return to the Jets, but signing with the Dolphins is a possibility

Ralph Ventre - Pro Football Hall of Fame Selects Jets to Kick Off 2023 NFL Preseason

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Insider ‘Hears That’ NY May Draft QB in 2023

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - NFL Analyst Says Jets Should Draft Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Signing Mike White in Free Agency

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Wild Prediction Sends Aaron Rodgers to Rival

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Sign 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Phil Sullivan - Robert Saleh: Meeting With Derek Carr Was Great

Glenn Naughton - Five Combine Sleepers That Could Draw Interest From Gang Green

James Wudi - 3 attainable goals the NY Jets should achieve in 2023

Justin Fried - NY Jets see Duane Brown as their starting LT in 2023 if he returns

Justin Fried - NY Jets met with top safety prospect at the NFL Combine

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Jets want Mike White back, injury updates, Duane Brown

Vinnie Portell - 3 Players Jets Should Target in NFL Draft to Boost Playoff Odds

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB target Aaron Rodgers is 'destined for a break-up' with the Packers

Billy Riccette - Winners from Day 1 of Combine on-field workouts

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh focused on getting Zach Wilson ‘the best help he can get’

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh keeping close tabs on QB White, wants to keep on roster

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh gives insight into how Jets are approaching offseason

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh says there will be some carryover on offense with Hackett

Billy Riccette - Todd Downing to serve as ‘main voice’ in quarterback room

David Latham - Report: Carolina Panthers Unlikely to Sign Derek Carr

David Latham - Predicting Every Free Agent Quarterback Landing Spot

Ryan Moran - Should the Jets have interest in FA LB Tremaine Edmunds?

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: 10 Prospects to watch at the Scouting Combine

Jim Cerny - Mike White reacts to Robert Saleh's strong statement on future

Jim Cerny - Jets HC Robert Saleh wants 'rock star' back for 2023 NFL season

Jim Cerny - Jets' Robert Saleh's ideal QB plan amid Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers pursuit

David Suggs - Jets' Sauce Gardner aces guest appearance on NFL Combine telecast

Matt Musico - Jets viewed as favorites to land Derek Carr, under one condition

Matt Musico - Does Jets' Robert Saleh's Mike White comment have Zach Wilson implications?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.