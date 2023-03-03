NFL Scouting Combine Friday: Defensive Backs Day, Time, TV, Online Streaming, and More

Today the defensive backs hit the field at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Today closes out the defensive side of the ball. Over the weekend, offensive players will take part in drills.

Defensive back day is notable because the event that receives the most attention at the Combine is the 40 yard dash. This is used in particular to evaluate players who line up outside, namely cornerbacks and wide receivers. Safeties can also be tested on the amount range they cover.

We can debate the merits of how much attention is paid to these results. I would argue they receive too much attention relative to game film. Still, plenty of teams use these as part of their toolkit to measure prospects, and the Jets are a team that seems to use measurables as a critical part of their evaluation.

You can watch the drills starting at 3:00 pm Eastern on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.