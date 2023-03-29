Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. To follow up Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas’ comments yesterday, Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed that the Jets won’t be targeting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team will opt instead to stick to their plan of getting Aaron Rodgers and putting the team in a win-now window that otherwise could cost Douglas and Saleh their jobs. If the Jets don’t at minimum make the playoffs, it seems inevitable that the team will move on from the two following this season. Hopefully, that’s not the case - and the Jets find themselves playing in the Super Bowl next year. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets Are Not Done in Free Agency

Randy Lange - Robert Wood Johnson Lauds Jets Leaders' Plan 'in Bringing Us to This Level'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Saleh & Douglas Talk

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: A Conversation with Tom Pelissero & Dianna Russini at the Annual League Meeting (3/28)

Ralph Ventre - Three Jets’ Suspicions Confirmed at NFL Owners’ Meeting

Michael Nania - Odell Beckham Jr. seen chatting with NY Jets brass

Andy Vasquez - Packers’ Matt LaFleur offers another sign that Aaron Rodgers is headed to Jets

Michael Nania - Jets-Packers Aaron Rodgers deal is 'taking shape', with one holdup

Karl Rasmussen - Jets Owner Woody Johnson: ‘We’ve Got a Plan’ for Aaron Rodgers Trade

NFL.com - What should New York Jets be willing to trade in exchange for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? | ‘GMFB’

Brian Costello - Joe Douglas puts Lamar Jackson conversation to rest

Rivka Boord - Why NY Jets' defense is due for some regression in 2023

Caroline Hendershot - Quincy Williams Hopes to Take His Game to Another Level

Ethan Greenberg - Robert Saleh: Jets WR Allen Lazard Is 'Only Going to Get Better'

Bridget Hyland - NFL Draft 2023: Jets will grab protection for Aaron Rodgers, ex-GM predicts

David Ricuito - NY Jets trade down and address OL in 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Thomas Christopher - Can former NY Jets first-round pick find his way back to the NFL?

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.