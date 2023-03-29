 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Do you want Woody Johnson to sell the Jets?

By Kyle Thele
/ new
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week we have a special question for SB Nation Reacts. Across the NFL, SB Nation sites are asking fans whether they want their owner to sell the team.

I feel like that disclaimer might be necessary since people will otherwise assume I came up with this on my own because of my feelings about Woody Johnson.

The Jets owner has been in the media a lot this offseason and seems to have taken on a more active role in the team’s day to day management.

The latest from the owner:

Of course that is an interesting statement considering how well he and his brother have led the team.

The only thing that has been constant in that timeframe is the Johnson brothers managing the franchise.

So I leave it to you. Vote in our poll below to tell us whether you want new ownership.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...