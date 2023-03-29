Poll: Do you want Woody Johnson to sell the Jets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country.

This week we have a special question for SB Nation Reacts. Across the NFL, SB Nation sites are asking fans whether they want their owner to sell the team.

I feel like that disclaimer might be necessary since people will otherwise assume I came up with this on my own because of my feelings about Woody Johnson.

The Jets owner has been in the media a lot this offseason and seems to have taken on a more active role in the team’s day to day management.

The latest from the owner:

Jets owner Woody Johnson "anxious" about Aaron Rodgers situation: “We’ve got to win. We’re in the win business, so we have to win now"https://t.co/uWpJABpl5S pic.twitter.com/PU4OXcxA4h — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 29, 2023

Of course that is an interesting statement considering how well he and his brother have led the team.

"The Win Business?"



the Jets are 34-80 (.289) since 2016



WORST RECORD in the NFL



the Jets have ONE winning season since 2011



FEWEST in the NFL



the Jets have gone 12 years without a playoff win



FIFTH WORST in the NFL



most owners are completely delusional https://t.co/84S6yfDplo — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 28, 2023

The only thing that has been constant in that timeframe is the Johnson brothers managing the franchise.

So I leave it to you. Vote in our poll below to tell us whether you want new ownership.