Jets confirm interest in Calais Campbell, Ben Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the media at the NFL owners meetings. He was candid about the team’s plans, confirming interest in three veteran free agents.

Douglas confirmed interest in Beckham, Campbell and Ben Jones — all free agents. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 27, 2023

All three play positions where the Jets are in need of an upgrade.

Beckham is reportedly a player Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets to target. It is not clear how much he can offer, but the team could use an upgrade in its receiver room. After Garrett Wilson the Jets have added some depth players. A healthy Beckham could conceivably take the group to the next level and let Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman slide comfortably into the third and fourth receiver roles respectively.

The Jets currently have gaping holes at center and defensive tackle which is where Jones and Campbell would come in. Both would be risky signings due to age. Jones is set to be 34 this season. That is younger than the soon to be 37 year old Campbell. Jones comes with the added risk of multiple recent concussions. The Jets might try to address their needs by trying to squeeze the last good football these players have out of them.

One player who apparently does not interest the Jets is running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Robert Saleh on #Jets interest in Zeke Elliott



"We love our running back room."



You can pretty much put that one to sleep. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 27, 2023

I am happy with this. Elliott seems to be on his last legs, and one spot the Jets do not need to get older is running back.