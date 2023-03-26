Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets have been rumored to be interested in a handful of old geezers (from an NFL players point of view) lately. Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham, Jr., and of course, Aaron Rodgers have all been reported to be Jets targets, with Rodgers very likely to end up in the Green and White. The latest geezer rumored to be a Jets target is defensive lineman Calais Campbell. While Campbell has had a tremendous NFL career, he hasn’t played a full season since 2019. Campbell’s quarterback pressures have been cut in half over the last three years, and he’ll turn 37 years old before the 2023 season starts. Campbell’s body of work in the NFL has to be respected, but I question how much he has left at this point in his career to offer the Jets.

