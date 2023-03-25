Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets have reconstructed their wide receiver room this offseason, adding Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard, trading away Elijah Moore, and losing Jeff Smith in free agency. Rumors have the Jets interested in bringing in Odell Beckham, Jr. as well. All of which begs the question: why is Corey Davis still on this team? Reports all offseason suggested Davis was a goner, long before the Jets started making moves. Yet through it all, Davis remains. This suggests that the Jets were not as eager to shed Davis’ salary as the Jets’ beat reporters implied. If Beckham eventually joins the Jets one would assume that Davis will be cut or traded. It is possible that the delay in cutting Davis is due to the Jets’ attempts to get something back for him in a trade. But it is still somewhat intriguing that, despite rumors he would be one of the first Jets out the door this offseason, through all the changes in the Jets’ wide receiver corps, Davis, improbably, remains.

