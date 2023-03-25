Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets have reconstructed their wide receiver room this offseason, adding Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard, trading away Elijah Moore, and losing Jeff Smith in free agency. Rumors have the Jets interested in bringing in Odell Beckham, Jr. as well. All of which begs the question: why is Corey Davis still on this team? Reports all offseason suggested Davis was a goner, long before the Jets started making moves. Yet through it all, Davis remains. This suggests that the Jets were not as eager to shed Davis’ salary as the Jets’ beat reporters implied. If Beckham eventually joins the Jets one would assume that Davis will be cut or traded. It is possible that the delay in cutting Davis is due to the Jets’ attempts to get something back for him in a trade. But it is still somewhat intriguing that, despite rumors he would be one of the first Jets out the door this offseason, through all the changes in the Jets’ wide receiver corps, Davis, improbably, remains.
Carmen Vitali and Henry McKenna - What's the holdup with Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets?
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Has Stood Out About the Jets’ Moves in the New League Year?
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets-Packers Aaron Rodgers talks could hinge on first-round pick
Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers fans hit Mallory Edens' Instagram amid Jets buzz
Jeremy Layton - Bengals, Eagles, Jets all don't seem to want Ezekiel Elliott
Ryan Dunleavy - Mecole Hardman's Jets interest wasn't Aaron Rodgers-based
Ralph Ventre - Jets Make Sense for HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Ralph Ventre - Dates Announced for 2023 Jets' OTAs and Minicamp
Ralph Ventre - NFL Network Poll Projects Fruitful 2023 Season for Gang Green
Ralph Ventre - Garrett Wilson's Remarkable Rookie Season Earns Praise from Two-time Super Bowl Champ
Ralph Ventre - Jets Bringing Back Backup RB Ty Johnson
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Hosting Ex-Ravens DL Calais Campbell in Free Agency
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Hosted Minnesota OL John Michael-Schmitz for Workout
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: NY Set to Receive Multiple Comp Picks After Free Agency
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Former 3-Year WR Signs With Giants in Free Agency
Michael Obermuller - Jets Teammate Defends Elijah Moore After Browns Trade
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Packers Proposed Trade Flips Aaron Rodgers for Big Package
Glenn Naughton - Dealing Elijah Moore Wasn’t Only Inevitable, but Necessary for Gang Green
Brandyn Pokrass - The Allen Lazard Signing Brings Stability to the Jets' Wide Receivers
Ryan Shafer - Why the NY Jets should trade for DeAndre Hopkins
Scott Mitchell - Why Mecole Hardman is a perfect fit for the NY Jets
Justin Fried - NY Jets running backs don't seem happy about the Ezekiel Elliott rumors
Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Ezekiel Elliott's wishlist, Elijah Moore comments
Justin Fried - Ezekiel Elliott only makes sense for the NY Jets if the price is right
Justin Fried - NY Jets seem likely to sign Odell Beckham Jr. after Elijah Moore trade
Scott Mitchell - Allen Lazard is an ideal Corey Davis replacement for the NY Jets
Justin Fried - 5 wide receivers the NY Jets can add after the Elijah Moore trade
Billy Riccette - Jets have visit scheduled with Calais Campbell
Billy Riccette - Report: Jets interest in Odell Beckham ‘very real’
Billy Riccette - Grading the Elijah Moore trade for the Jets
Jim Cerny - Jets must sign Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys release
Tim Capurso - NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr 'leaning towards' joining Jets
Jim Cerny - Jets: Why Mecole Hardman didn't need Aaron Rodgers to be sold on NY
Jacob Camenker - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Jets? Latest rumors suggest OBJ, New York 'would like to see [deal] done'
James Kratch - Jets' Mekhi Becton appears ready to protect Aaron Rodgers
Matt Musico - The flirtation between Jets, Odell Beckham Jr. reaches another level
Matt Musico - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Jets might actually be a real possibility
