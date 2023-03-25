Former Baltimore Ravens DT Calais Campbell to visit New York Jets

The initial flurry of free agents may have passed, but some of the best work happens later in the process.

The Jets are still looking at all avenues to improve their team, and there is no question that defensive tackle is a priority need with the Jets having lost Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins through free agency. They have re-signed Solomon Thomas, and while he is a decent rotation piece, you need someone to start next to Quinnen Williams.

Enter Calais Campbell who has over 800 career tackles and 99 sacks to his name. Campbell is set to visit the Jets this week (along with the Bills) having visited the Atlanta Falcons last week according to NFL reporter Tiffany Blackmon.

“A source told me that Calais Campbell’s visit with the Falcons on Wednesday went really well… also met with the Jags last week and has visits set up with the Jets and Bills this coming week”

Campbell would bring a lot of versatility on the line, with the capability to play inside and out. He’s still highly productive having recorded 5.5 sacks for Baltimore last year with 36 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles.

Cambell also happens to be one of the historically better run-stuffing defensive tackles in football and would add some quality and experience next to Quinnen. Having someone like Calais would also help Quinnen in his own game.

I’m hoping this one gets done.