Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday it was reported that former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had narrowed down his destinations to three places - the Jets, the Eagles, and the Bengals. And, despite Breece Hall and Michael Carter seemingly disapproving of adding the veteran to the RB room, it would make a lot of sense for the New York Jets to do - at the right price. Hall is unlikely to be ready to start the season, and even if he is, it’s highly unlikely he returns to form at any point this year. And while I love Michael Carter, last year showed us that the Jets don’t believe he’s capable of being a 3-down RB in the NFL. If the team can get Elliott for cheap, they should, regardless of whose feelings they hurt. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

