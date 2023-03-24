Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday it was reported that former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had narrowed down his destinations to three places - the Jets, the Eagles, and the Bengals. And, despite Breece Hall and Michael Carter seemingly disapproving of adding the veteran to the RB room, it would make a lot of sense for the New York Jets to do - at the right price. Hall is unlikely to be ready to start the season, and even if he is, it’s highly unlikely he returns to form at any point this year. And while I love Michael Carter, last year showed us that the Jets don’t believe he’s capable of being a 3-down RB in the NFL. If the team can get Elliott for cheap, they should, regardless of whose feelings they hurt. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Ryan Glasspiegel - Jets and Packers locked in a 'standoff' over Aaron Rodgers
Ralph Ventre - Gang Green Gives Receivers' Room Off-season Makeover
David Wyatt-Hupton - Wide Receiver Movement
Randy Lange - Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps
SNY - Bent - Analyzing Jets’ WRs after Mecole Hardman signing, Elijah Moore trade
SNY - Mecole Hardman cites Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson, and potential of Aaron Rodgers as reason to come to the Jets | Jets News Conference
Ralph Ventre - Hardman Expects Healthy Start to Jets' Tenure
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. is 'very real'
Andrew Golden - NY Jets re-sign running back Ty Johnson to one-year deal
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets are one of 3 teams in the mix for Ezekiel Elliott
Michael Nania - Did Breece Hall just express disapproval of Zeke-to-Jets rumors?
Randy Lange - Solomon Thomas Has a Jets Project He's Eager to Start and Finish in '23
Rivka Boord - ESPN insider proposes NY Jets trade with Cincinnati Bengals
Jim Cerny - Jets: biggest roster needs after first week of NFL free agency
Thomas Christopher - What to know about the NY Jets' new assistant DL coach
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Terrence Brooks
Poll
If the price is right, should the Jets sign Ezekiel Elliott?
Yes
No
Meh
