ESPN's Jeff Darlington confirms Mutual interest between New York Jets and Odell Beckham Jr.

The movement within the Jets wide receiver room may not be done.

According to ESPN'S Jeff Darlington who was appearing on the Get Up morning program, there is mutual interest between the New York Jets and Odell Beckham Jr in completing a deal to bring the former Giant back to New York, just in a different uniform.

"We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done.

Obviously, the Jets signed Mecole Hardman yesterday and traded Elijah Moore away. But there are questions as to Corey Davis's place on this team considering his salary cap hit of $11.1 million, and talk that the Packers are interested in including him in any deal for Aaron Rodgers.

A starting receiving core of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, OBJ and Hardman would give Rodgers all the ammunition he needs, despite OBJ not having played since 2021 when he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl. Speculation was intensified with OBJ following Lazard on social media, if you read into such things.

Darlington did say the finances weren't there yet, but it's worth keeping an eye on this one. We know that Rodgers would love to play with OBJ because he's already said as much.

How much does OBJ have left coming off a serious injury which forced him to miss the entire season, and being on the wrong side of 30? That’s the gamble. But if you can get someone with over 500 career receptions, over 7000 career receiving yards, and over 55 receiving touchdowns, you have to explore the option.