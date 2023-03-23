Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After being disgruntled for the entirety of the 2022 season, the New York Jets have finally traded Elijah Moore. The deal was made with the Cleveland Browns, where the Jets gained a 2nd Round pick in exchange for Moore and a 3rd. It’s unfortunate to see Elijah go, but to anybody paying attention, it was a foregone conclusion after his outburst last year. To go along with their trade, the Jets also signed former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman to a 1-year contract. Hardman can take the top off of a defense and brings elite speed to the Jets offense. Hopefully with these moves being made, Aaron Rodgers finds his way to the Jets sooner, rather than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Perception Changers

Dalton Miller - New York Jets Free Agency Grade: The World Awaits Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard Reunion in the Big Apple

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets Former WR Quincy Enunwa Is Bullish on Free-Agent Acquisitions

Rich Cimini - Jets add WR Mecole Hardman, trade Elijah Moore to Browns

NewYorkJets.com - Reports: Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore and 3rd Rd. Pick to Browns for 2nd Rd. Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Andy Vasquez - Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns | Are they gearing up to finish Aaron Rodgers trade?

Brian Costello - Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns to help Aaron Rodgers trade

Brian Costello - Jets sign speedy receiver Mecole Hardman off Chiefs

Andy Vasquez - Jets to sign Mecole Hardman | How the speedy weapon fits in offense

Michael Nania - Complete Mecole Hardman breakdown: What he brings to NY Jets

NBC Sports - How New York Jets can take charge from Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers

Brian Fonseca - NFL insider: Jets should tell Packers to stick it in Aaron Rodgers trade negotiations

Andy Vasquez - Should Jets make Lamar Jackson play as Aaron Rodgers saga continues?

Mike Fisher - Julio Jones Comeback? Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets Could Sign Atlanta Falcons Legend - Report

Justin Fried - NY Jets' pursuit of Orlando Brown hints at their draft plans

Michael Nania - NY Jets draft: Ranking top OT prospects in 5 key stats

Randy Lange - Trystan Colon Brings His Hard-Working, Get-It-Done Demeanor to the Jets

Michael Nania - NY Jets nab SEC star in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Matthew Bishop - South Carolina Football Analyst Shaq Wilson Accepts Position With New York Jets

Eric Allen - Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.