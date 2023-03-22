Mecole Hardman agrees to terms with Jets

The Jets are signing former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman per Tom Pelissero.

The #Jets agreed to terms with WR Mecole Hardman, per source. pic.twitter.com/dhKVlMzrTj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2023

Hardman was a second round pick by Kansas City out of Georgia in 2019. Timed in the 4.3 range in the 40 yard dash, Kansas City seemingly saw him as a second Tyreek Hill.

Things never really panned out. Hardman never reached so much as 700 receiving yards in a single season in Kansas City’s explosive passing offense. He did earn Pro Bowl and All Pro honors as a rookie for his return prowess.

Hardman figures to be a backup receiver who could see time in the slot. He also could help the Jets in the return game and as an option to make plays in space. Essentially he should be a replacement for Braxton Berrios and likely will be an upgrade in the that.

With the trade of Elijah Moore, Hardman figures to step into the starting lineup for the Jets as part of Garrett Wilson’s supporting cast.

The signing of Hardman could also mean the end of speculation the Jets will sign Randall Cobb, an Aaron Rodgers ally who has played similar roles throughout his career.