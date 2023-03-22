Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Aaron Rodgers/Jets/Packers situation become near radio-silent - for now - the news has gone with it. It turns out that unless something is happening, nothing is actually happening during the offseason - at least, nothing noteworthy to the average fan. And while I’m personally tired of talking about quarterbacks, an interesting tidbit came out from the camp of Lamar Jackson, who the Jets have been connected with, but not in a way that’s completely meaningful at this time. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has said the Jets and the Patriots could be in play for the QB. But, to be honest, Fowler has been incredibly inconsistent and has contradicted himself at times. At any rate, the Jets just need a quarterback, and the rest should sort itself out from there. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Brian Costello - The good, bad and ugly possibilities for Jets’ Aaron Rodgers experiment

Andy Vasquez - When will Jets, Packers feel pressure to make Aaron Rodgers trade? These key dates give a hint

Ryan Glasspiegel - Ex-Packers exec: Jets will cave in Aaron Rodgers trade battle

Michael Rosenberg - Aaron Rodgers Is Right for the Jets, Wrong for New York

Brian Fonseca - NFL rumors: Could Jets’ backup plan to Aaron Rodgers end up in AFC East anyway?

Brian Fonseca - NFL Draft 2023: In latest mock, Jets bolster OL for Aaron Rodgers

Michael Nania - NY Jets pass on their top need in Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft

Jake Weiss - Why the NY Jets should target Jordan Battle in the 2023 NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre - SI's Conor Orr Tabs Gang Green as a Top-tier Team in NFL Power Rankings

David Wyatt-Hupton - Safety Structure

Michael Nania - NY Jets' biggest OL improvements must come from within

Ralph Ventre - Ochocinco Sparks Odell Beckham Speculation

