New York Jets Jump To 9th in NFL Power Rankings

I tend to only share power rankings when they are positive for the New York Jets, so here we are. NFL.com released their “post-free-agency” power rankings today, although it’s key to point out that there are still a lot of good players yet to sign for new teams.

The Jets jumped all the way from #16 overall to #9 overall, based largely on the arrival of a player who has yet to arrive. Aaron Rodgers will always vault a team into the contender conversation, but they also look at the signing of Lazard, the young defense and the return from injury of several key players on the offensive side of the ball.

“The process has been excruciating for all involved, but Aaron Rodgers is on track to be a member of the Jets come September. Operating under that reality, it’s not a stretch to say that the arrival of the four-time MVP will make New York a very real Super Bowl contender. Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas have already built an elite defense; replacing the overmatched Zach Wilson with Rodgers should have an enormous impact on the other side of the ball. Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Elijah Moore make up a compelling wide receiver room, Breece Hall has star potential at running back and the offensive line should be improved after an injury-wrecked 2022. Bringing Rodgers to New York is an undeniable gamble — but it comes with massive upside that can reshape the franchise.”

The other AFC East teams came in as follows:

Buffalo Bills - #4

Miami Dolphins - #10

New England Patriots #17

The AFC East was the only division to have three members inside the top 10, with it shaping up to be the best divsion in football in 2023.