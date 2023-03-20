Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Since the Jets have signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard, things have gone silent on the Aaron Rodgers front. Fans and pundits have argued back and forth as to who has the leverage between the Jets and the Packers, but the reality is that neither team truly has any leverage. It doesn’t do the Packers any favors to hold out on the Jets, nor does it help the Jets if the Packers decide to wait before making a trade. This scenario is exactly why the team should have targeted a different quarterback, but I digress. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

