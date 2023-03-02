 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Saleh says Jets will be judicious in free agency

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on Thursday. He spoke about the chase for a quarterback, the team’s new offensive coordinator, and other issues.

The other day I noted that Joe Douglas gave us little in the way of relevant information. It wasn’t a criticism of Douglas. You wouldn’t expect to get much for a general manager. Here Saleh gives us a bit more. He kind of tacitly confirms my theory that Mike LaFleur did not relate well to players when he talks about Nathaniel Hackett’s positivity as a change from his predecessor.

Of course there is plenty of coachspeak at this offseason press conferences, but this seems somewhat notable to me. It seems like Saleh went beyond the typical cliches when talking about the Jets potentially keeping White.

This also seems notable. It doesn’t sound like fans should expect a ton of splashy signings after the Jets land their quarterback.

So there you have it. Douglas didn’t give us much. Saleh offered us a bit of a window into the team’s thinking.

Ultimately this doesn't matter much. It’s up to the Jets to execute their offseason plan.

