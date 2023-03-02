Robert Saleh says Jets will be judicious in free agency

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on Thursday. He spoke about the chase for a quarterback, the team’s new offensive coordinator, and other issues.

Saleh, speaking on zoom call, says of the Carr meeting in NJ: "Great...tremendous young man...really impressive young man, for sure." Saleh wasn't involved in yesterday's meeting. Illness prevented him from flying to Indy. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 2, 2023

Coach Saleh on the similarities and differences with Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bR3cmNtBRT — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 2, 2023

The other day I noted that Joe Douglas gave us little in the way of relevant information. It wasn’t a criticism of Douglas. You wouldn’t expect to get much for a general manager. Here Saleh gives us a bit more. He kind of tacitly confirms my theory that Mike LaFleur did not relate well to players when he talks about Nathaniel Hackett’s positivity as a change from his predecessor.

Saleh said Mike White "should be on this roster" but adds that White is going through the free agency process. He said they are keeping a close eye on it. He mentions they carried 3 QBs last year. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 2, 2023

Of course there is plenty of coachspeak at this offseason press conferences, but this seems somewhat notable to me. It seems like Saleh went beyond the typical cliches when talking about the Jets potentially keeping White.

Saleh on the team's free-agent approach: "Judicious." Wants to "run it back with the guys we have" on defense. And then be "judicious" on offense. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 2, 2023

This also seems notable. It doesn’t sound like fans should expect a ton of splashy signings after the Jets land their quarterback.

So there you have it. Douglas didn’t give us much. Saleh offered us a bit of a window into the team’s thinking.

Ultimately this doesn't matter much. It’s up to the Jets to execute their offseason plan.