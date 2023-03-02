NFL Scouting Combine: Time, TV, Online Streaming, and More

The NFL Scouting Combine has officially been underway since earlier this week. Today begins the part that draws the most attention, however. Prospects will begin to hit the field for drills.

Today the defensive linemen and linebackers get us started. The festivities begin at 3:00 pm Eastern on NFL Network and can be streamed on NFL+.

As I do every year, I encourage you to not get too wrapped up in what happens at the Combine. While I do not think this week completely lacks merit, I do think it is easy to get carrier away. There is much more to playing football effectively than these drills. That said, the event will give us some indications of baseline athletic ability.

Leave your thoughts on the 2023 Combine below. Which prospects are you excited to see compete as we move into the weekend? What are your thoughts on the performances today?