Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets continue to be relatively quiet in free agency. While they have been linked to several big name free agents, the Jets’ only major acquisition so far has been wide receiver Allen Lazard. If the Jets are really going all in this year to take advantage of a very limited window with Aaron Rodgers, at some point the Jets are going to have to add some pieces along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as perhaps a ball hawking safety and a running back. Some of these pieces may be added in the draft, but rookies are so unpredictable the Jets would be wise not to count solely on draft picks to fill major holes. We’ll see how this all plays out in the next six weeks.

