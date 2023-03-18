Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets have added a couple of journeyman offensive linemen in Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo. These guys add some depth, but the offensive line still looks like the Jets are going to need some good fortune for it to hold up for Aaron Rodgers this season. If Mekhi Becton comes back strong and stays healthy, and Duane Brown holds off Father Time and recovers from his injury, and Alijah Vera-Tucker comes back strong from his injury, and whomever the Jets have manning the center position plays well. and Laken Tomlinson has a nice bounce back year, then hey, it could all work out fine. But that’s a lot of ifs. Here’s hoping Rodgers isn’t running for his life this season.
