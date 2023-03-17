Jets sign Trystan Colon and Thomas Morstead

The Jets made a couple of depth signings on Friday, agreeing to terms with Ravens offensive lineman Trystan Colon and Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead

The #Jets are signing G Trystan Colon, source says. Former undrafted free agent of the #Ravens wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, so he was free to sign elsewhere. Heads to Florham Park after three years in Baltimore. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

The Jets have seen a couple of depth linemen, Nate Herbig and Dan Feeney, leave in free agency. The team has now seemingly signed their replacements in Colon and Wes Schweitzer. Colon was an undrafted free agent signed by the Ravens in 2020. He has spent his entire three year career in Baltimore, making four starts. Listed primarily as a center, I would expect Colon to be a backup if he makes the roster.

Morstead broke the news of his return to the Jets himself.

Morstead punted with the Jets for part of the 2021 season filling in for an injured Braden Mann. He performed well. In fact, Mann wasn't as good as Morstead after returning from injury. Now the two will likely be in a punting duel this training camp with a roster spot available to only one of them.