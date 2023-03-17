Jets free agency news, rumors, and live updates 3/17

All eyes remain on Aaron Rodgers for the New York Jets. Signs continue to point to a trade eventually being completed between the Jets and the Packers for the superstar quarterback. Still at this point no deal has been struck.

Whether or not it is related, the rest of the offseason in general has been relatively quiet for the Jets. The team has agreed to deals with only two free agents from other teams, Rodgers’ former Packers teammate Allen Lazard and Washington offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

The second wave of free agency approaches. I presume the Jets will start to get more active. Up next are the players who did not get the money they were seeking in the early days of free agency along with second tier talent. This is the phase where some of the best value deals are struck. We will continue to watch.

