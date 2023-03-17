Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Just when you thought the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers was over, there always seems to be a new wrinkle into the madness that surrounds the 39-year old quarterback. Despite what seemed like the two sides reaching an agreement prior to the start of free agency, it’s been determined that the Packers seemingly want more in compensation in a trade for Rodgers. I’d say this is a surprise, but I warned about this being a potential outcome weeks ago. In what seems like a standoff, let’s hope that the New York Jets are able to come out on top. With that, here are your links to the team to start your weekend.
David Wyatt-Hupton - Aaron Rodgers Wants The Jets
Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 139: Aaron Rodgers Announces Intentions to Play For Jets
Jenna Lemoncelli - Jets, Packers 'far apart' on Aaron Rodgers trade
Justin Fried - NY Jets not expected to trade WR Elijah Moore despite rumors
Steve Politi - Jets shouldn’t blink in Aaron Rodgers standoff with the Packers | Politi
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ trade for Aaron Rodgers will be defined by one important question: Is he all in?
Bridget Hyland - NFL insider: Why Aaron Rodgers would be ‘massive victory’ for Jets
Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers news: Dianna Russini responds to 'wish list' critique
Jenna Lemoncelli - Erin Andrews blown away by outrage over Aaron Rodgers news
Bridget Hyland - Jets still need to focus on defense amid Aaron Rodgers excitement
Brian Costello - Jets face need on d-Line after free agent exits, Fletcher Cox miss
Michael Nania - Every remaining hole NY Jets still have to fill in free agency
NewYorkJets.com - Why Did LB Quincy Williams Want a Return to the Jets?
Rivka Boord - NY Jets LB Quincy Williams tells 'crazy' story about contract
Ralph Ventre - Jets Retain Rotational Piece on Defensive Line
SNY - Bent - Analyzing the Jets’ signing of WR Allen Lazard
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Will the Jets trade Elijah Moore?
-
20%
Yes
-
71%
No
-
7%
Meh
Loading comments...