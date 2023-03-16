Podcast: Waiting on the Aaron Rodgers Trade to the Jets

The Jets want to make a trade for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers don’t want to keep him. Rodgers wants to come to the Jets. Still we are waiting for a trade to happen.

Why hasn’t it happened yet? A lot of it can be traced to the toxic relationship between Rodgers and his team. Some of it might be the result of the Packers wanting to make it look like they got in return.

In any event we continue to wait on a deal. On today’s podcast we discuss the wait for the trade and the absurd discussion that his broken out about leverage. We also discuss the quiet start to free agency for the Jets and some of the players who have been lost to other teams in the first few days of the new league year.

Thanks as always for listening to and/or watching the show.