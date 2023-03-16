Wes Schweitzer signs with Jets

The Jets have agreed to a deal with veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

The Jets have seen depth offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Dan Feeney leave in free agency. Herbig was a quality depth player. Feeney was not.

Schweitzer figures to be more like Herbig. He has 60 starts during the course of his career showing an ability to play all three interior spots and gaining a reputation as a quality backup type lineman.

The Jets need plenty of work on the offensive line. The unit is in need of much work, particularly with the team on the cusp of adding a 40 year old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Schweitzer will presumably take on a backup role, although the Jets currently do not have a starting center. Schweitzer has experience playing there.

We will wait for terms of the deal to come out, but this seems like a solid addition by the Jets.