Aaron Rodgers confirms he wants to play for the Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finally offered clarity on his future plans during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The future Hall of Fame quarterback declared he wants to come to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers says that he wants to play for the New York Jets ✈️ pic.twitter.com/xsbfOdDCjA — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

Thus ends the mystery.

There still is work to be done to hammer out a final trade between the Jets and the Packers.

The #Packers and #Jets continue to negotiate on an Aaron Rodgers trade but have not yet agreed to trade terms, per sources.



Green Bay isn’t looking for multiple first-round picks like other QBs (Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford) have commanded in recent years. Talks ongoing. pic.twitter.com/W1SZlx0UZA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

During the interview Rodgers seemed to do the Jets a favor. He indicated that the Packers never had any intention of keeping him and decided to move on a while back.

To the extent there is leverage in trade negotiations, these revelations would seem to give the Jets plenty. Rodgers wants to come to New York. The Jets want him badly. It doesn’t sound like the Packers have any desire to bring him back for 2023.

No deal is done yet according to multiple reports. It could take days, but it sounds like an all-time great is on the verge of becoming a New York Jet.