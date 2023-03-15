 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers confirms he wants to play for the Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded to the New York Jets

By John B
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finally offered clarity on his future plans during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The future Hall of Fame quarterback declared he wants to come to the New York Jets.

Thus ends the mystery.

There still is work to be done to hammer out a final trade between the Jets and the Packers.

During the interview Rodgers seemed to do the Jets a favor. He indicated that the Packers never had any intention of keeping him and decided to move on a while back.

To the extent there is leverage in trade negotiations, these revelations would seem to give the Jets plenty. Rodgers wants to come to New York. The Jets want him badly. It doesn’t sound like the Packers have any desire to bring him back for 2023.

No deal is done yet according to multiple reports. It could take days, but it sounds like an all-time great is on the verge of becoming a New York Jet.

