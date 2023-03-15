I can’t say I ever thought we would be doing this, but we now have a discussion thread for a segment on The Pat McAfee Show.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is scheduled to appear on the show at 1:00 pm Eastern. He is a friend and regular guest of McAfee.

One topic is on his and everybody else’s mind. Where will he play in 2023? Rumors have picked up in the last week that the Jets are his likely destination. The Packers have indicated that they will work with him to make sure he lands in the destination he chooses.

What will Rodgers say? Will he use this platform to officially announce he wants to come to the Jets? Will he reveal alternate plans? Will he say anything about his future at all? Nobody knows what is coming.

The video of the show is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.