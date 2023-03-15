Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets agreed to a four-year deal with Allen Lazard yesterday, all but signifying that Aaron Rodgers will be a member of the Jets. Rodgers will be on Pat McAfee’s show today at 1PM EST, presumably to officially announce the decision. Hopefully, all of this was already known by the Jets organization for some time. Otherwise, this could be a horrifically bad look for the front office and organization. We all know Rodgers likes to do things his way, but it seems hard to believe that both organizations - Jets and Packers - could operate in such secrecy to keep a deal from reaching the likes of Adam Schefter. Let’s hope that this saga ends tomorrow for the sake of our sanity. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Michael Nania - NY Jets sign WR Allen Lazard to 4-year deal, per reports

Brian Costello - Jets sign Allen Lazard to $44 million deal in Aaron Rodgers push

Rob Reischel - Allen Lazard’s Signing With The New York Jets Could Mean Aaron Rodgers Is Close Behind

Andy Vasquez - Jets agree to sign Allen Lazard, but should they go after other names on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list?

Jeremy Layton - Aaron Rodgers’ Jets ‘wish list’ includes Odell Beckham Jr.

Ian Roddy - Should NY Jets oblige Aaron Rodgers’ wish for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Michael Nania - NY Jets have former Packers WR Randall Cobb ‘on their radar’

David Wyatt-Hupton - All Quiet on the Eastern Front

Michael Hurley - The Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets situation is beyond the point of absurdity

Jenna Lemoncelli - Pat McAfee thinks Aaron Rodgers could just retire

Bridget Hyland - Amid speculation over future, Aaron Rodgers will appear on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday

Jaclyn Hendricks - Josh Allen talks Aaron Rodgers’ future as Jets decision looms

Justin Fried - NY Jets missed out on top free-agent center despite offering more money

Ryan Moran - New York Jets will not tender RFA Jeff Smith

Ryan Moran - New York Jets rework John Franklin-Myers’ contract

Ryan Moran - New York Jets: Specifics on Quincy Williams’ new contract

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.