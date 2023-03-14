Jets agree to terms with WR Allen Lazard

According to multiple reports the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a four year, $44 million contract with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. As we are still in the legal tampering period, no free agent signings become official until 4 pm tomorrow, March 15.

Allen Lazard is a 27 year old, 6’ 5”, 227 pound wide receiver originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Lazard never played for the Jaguars. He was cut multiple times in 2018 before the Packers claimed him off waivers late in the season. In 2019 Lazard became a part of the wide receiver rotation in Green Bay and played all 16 games.

In the four years since 2019 Lazard has played in 56 games for the Packers and he has racked up 168 receptions, good for 2229 yards and 20 touchdowns. His most productive year came in 2022, when, with the departure of Davante Adams, Lazard became the de facto #1 receiver for the Packers. He responded by putting together a 60 reception, 788 yards, 6 touchdown season. Outside of last year Lazard has never exceeded 40 receptions or 513 yards in a season.

With the signing of Allen Lazard, Corey Davis’ spot on the Jets seems likely to be in jeopardy. It seems unlikely the Jets will keep both Lazard and Davis with both making more than $10 million per year and neither being a #1 type wide receiver. Davis will likely either be traded or cut in short order.