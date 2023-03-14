Jets free agency news, rumors, and live updates 3/14

The Aaron Rodgers Watch continues for the Jets.

Rumors continue that the Jets are on the verge of making a trade with the Packers for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. We still have no official word for Rodgers himself, however. The Packers have made it clear they will honor whatever Rodgers wishes to do.

The Jets were quiet on the first day of free agency, re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein and losing backup quarterback Mike White to the Miami Dolphins.

Rumors now exist that the Jets are trying to sign Packers free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard. That could be a move that would please Rodgers since the two have played together for five seasons. The Jets certainly are going to try to build an offense that has receivers Rodgers likes.

