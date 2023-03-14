Report: Jets trying to sign Allen Lazard

As the Jets close in on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they are reportedly in the market for a wide receiver with plenty of experience catching passes from Rodgers.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Lazard has spent his entire five year career with Rodgers in Green Bay. In 2022 he posted career highs of 60 catches and 788 yards.

The Jets are clearly going to try to build a roster around Rodgers that he is comfortable with. That figures to be especially true at the receiver position.

No deal is done yet. It isn’t clear whether the Jets are trying to make this signing to further entice Rodgers. There were rumors going around yesterday that Rodgers was trying to recruit free agents to join him with the Jets. It seems conceivable that Lazard was one of those free agents. If he does agree to terms with the team, it is worth wondering whether he already has assurances Rodgers will be coming.