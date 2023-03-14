 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Jets trying to sign Allen Lazard

By John B
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the Jets close in on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they are reportedly in the market for a wide receiver with plenty of experience catching passes from Rodgers.

Lazard has spent his entire five year career with Rodgers in Green Bay. In 2022 he posted career highs of 60 catches and 788 yards.

The Jets are clearly going to try to build a roster around Rodgers that he is comfortable with. That figures to be especially true at the receiver position.

No deal is done yet. It isn’t clear whether the Jets are trying to make this signing to further entice Rodgers. There were rumors going around yesterday that Rodgers was trying to recruit free agents to join him with the Jets. It seems conceivable that Lazard was one of those free agents. If he does agree to terms with the team, it is worth wondering whether he already has assurances Rodgers will be coming.

