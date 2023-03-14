Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While there’s been nothing ‘official,’ Trey Wingo has announced that Aaron Rodgers is indeed a Jet. That was soon followed by numerous players on the Jets expressing their relief on the situation. It was later ‘confirmed’ through another source by 3rd-hand information - i.e., Rodgers is in the middle of recruiting players to join him in New York. Whether or not they’re trying to build a ‘super team’, who knows. But it’s definitely a change from when free agents used to use the Jets as bait to get better deals from other teams - looking at you, Kirk Cousins. Hopefully tomorrow brings a lot more action for the team, and fans. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

