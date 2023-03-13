Trey Wingo says Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets

Trey Wingo, who broke the story of the Jets meeting with Aaron Rodgers last week, reports the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be coming to New York.

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Other NFL insiders, however, are saying talk of Rodgers coming to the Jets is premature.

I wish it did. I wish something had happened. But nothing has happened. https://t.co/VqlmRbonxa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Adam Schefter on Aaron Rodgers: "The Jets are cautiously optimistic." — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 13, 2023

So I guess we will have to wait and see. As noted earlier, Wingo has seemed particularly keyed in to the Rodgers-Jets story. He was the one who broke the news of last week’s initial contact.

There were other reports that indicated the Jets and Packers would still have some work to do to finalize the compensation once Rodgers green lighted a trade to New York. Perhaps nothing has been finalized yet, but Wingo knows that the wheels are in motion.

Or maybe something else is happening.

This is the type of dramatic, messy situation we have come to expect from Aaron Rodgers’ offseason decisions over the last few years.