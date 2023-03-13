Jets free agency news, rumors, and live updates 3/13

We have reached the unofficial start of free agency in the NFL. Monday begins the legal tampering period. While players are unable to officially sign with new teams until Wednesday, free agents are now allowed to negotiate contracts with teams other than their own.

A number of the biggest names in free agency will fly off the board and reach a deal with a new team before the official start of the league year.

Typically today is the day when the biggest contracts are given out. The most coveted players get them. To make a decision this quickly, the deal has to be too good to be true. The first day is full of the too good to be true deals.

For the Jets all eyes are not on a free agent. They are on Aaron Rodgers, the Packers quarterback who could agree to be traded to New York.

The GGN Twitter widget is also a legend and is already in New York. It will provide updates in this day in Jets free agency.