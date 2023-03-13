Podcast: Jets Waiting on Aaron Rodgers as Offseason Begins

NFL Free Agency 2023 is set to begin on Monday as the legal tampering period gets underway. Teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents at noon Eastern.

The New York Jets are looking to land a future Hall of Famer, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The ball is in Rodgers’ court. He can decide whether he wants to come to New York. We are still waiting on his decision. Rodgers is clearly the Jets’ top choice. They already passed on their Plan B, Derek Carr. It would be beneficial, however, to get an answer as soon as possible from the legendary quarterback.

Today we discuss the Rodgers timeline, a new contract for Quincy Williams, and other offseason maneuverings the Jets made over the weekend.

