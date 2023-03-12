Quincy Williams re-signs with Jets

The Jets are keeping one of their top free agents. Linebacker Quincy Williams will return to the team on a three year contract.

The #Jets agreed to terms with LB Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million deal that maxes out at $21M with incentives, per source.



Williams played the past two seasons with little brother Quinnen and the #Jets, posting consecutive 100-tackle seasons. Now, he gets paid. pic.twitter.com/PyeUpEtfLs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023

Williams was a waiver wire pickup by the Jets from Jacksonville in 2021. He eventually took over as a starter, supplanting Jarrad Davis. The older brother of Jets superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Quincy posted 106 tackles, 12 for a loss, and 3 sacks in 2022.

Numerous reports suggested the Jets were going to make re-signing Williams a top priority this offseason. He fits Robert Saleh’s “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra perfectly with an aggressive (at times too aggressive) style of play.

I was concerned the Jets would give Williams a deal much bigger than this. He seemed like the type of player who gets way too much money in free agency. Those fears of mine, however, proved to be unfounded. $6 million per year doesn’t seem like an enormous sum to keep a starting linebacker.