Quincy Williams re-signs with Jets

The New York Jets are keeping one of their top free agents. Linebacker Quincy Williams will return to the team on a three-year contract.

The #Jets agreed to terms with LB Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million deal that maxes out at $21M with incentives, per source.



Williams played the past two seasons with little brother Quinnen and the #Jets, posting consecutive 100-tackle seasons. Now, he gets paid. pic.twitter.com/PyeUpEtfLs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023

Williams was a waiver wire pickup by the Jets from Jacksonville in 2021. He eventually took over as a starter, supplanting Jarrad Davis. The older brother of Jets superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Quincy posted 106 tackles, 12 for a loss, and 3 sacks in 2022.

Numerous reports suggested the Jets were going to make re-signing Williams a top priority this offseason. He fits Robert Saleh’s “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra perfectly with an aggressive (at times too aggressive) style of play.

I was concerned the Jets would give Williams a deal much bigger than this. He seemed like the type of player who gets way too much money in free agency. Those fears of mine, however, proved to be unfounded and $6 million per year doesn’t seem like an enormous sum to keep a starting linebacker.