Quincy Williams re-signs with Jets

The Jets have re-signed one of their own linebackers before free agency opens.

By John B
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets are keeping one of their top free agents. Linebacker Quincy Williams will return to the team on a three-year contract.

Williams was a waiver wire pickup by the Jets from Jacksonville in 2021. He eventually took over as a starter, supplanting Jarrad Davis. The older brother of Jets superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Quincy posted 106 tackles, 12 for a loss, and 3 sacks in 2022.

Numerous reports suggested the Jets were going to make re-signing Williams a top priority this offseason. He fits Robert Saleh’s “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra perfectly with an aggressive (at times too aggressive) style of play.

I was concerned the Jets would give Williams a deal much bigger than this. He seemed like the type of player who gets way too much money in free agency. Those fears of mine, however, proved to be unfounded and $6 million per year doesn’t seem like an enormous sum to keep a starting linebacker.

