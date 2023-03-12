Good morning Gang Green Nation! Today is the beginning of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. In years past that meant remembering to “spring forward” and reset all your various clocks and watches an hour ahead. Those days are gone for the most part, as most devices reset themselves automatically these days.

As we continue the interminable Aaron Rodgers vigil, the New York Jets and the NFL are about to spring forward into the legal tampering period of NFL free agency. Beginning Monday at noon EDT, NFL teams are permitted to enter into contract negotiations with all impending unrestricted free agents, though no contracts can be finalized until Wednesday at 4:00 pm EDT, when the new league year begins. With Rodgers looming large on the Jets’ horizon, and with limited cap space to work with until the Rodgers’ saga is resolved, the beginning of free agency may be a quieter time for the Jets this year than in years past.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

Jack Bell - NFL Draft Notebook | Which Players Could Help the Jets’ Defense?

Brian Costello - Jets' entire offseason waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision

Ian O'Connor - Jets' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers isn't as simple as it seems

Rich Cimini - Source: Eyeing Rodgers, Jets free up $15.2 million in cap room

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' free agency impacted by cap squeeze

Harrison Reno - Aaron Rodgers New York Jets Trade Would Be 'Dangerous!' Says Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde

Ralph Ventre - Two Free Agent Linemen for the Jets to Re-Sign Before The Frenzy Begins

Ralph Ventre - Prepare for the Extreme when Rodgers Watch Reaches a Resolution

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NFL Draft Trade With Eagles Lands LT Starter

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: Laken Tomlinson Headlines $15 Million Move

Glenn Naughton - Jets Rumored to be Interested in Free Agent Running Back Jamaal Williams

Phil Sullivan - Odell Beckham Jr Works Out; Jets in Attendance

Justin Fried - Aaron Rodgers attends charity flag football game as NY Jets await a decision

Justin Fried - NY Jets and Packers still haven't agreed to an Aaron Rodgers trade, per report

Justin Fried - NY Jets need to get an Aaron Rodgers trade done by Monday

Justin Fried - NY Jets news: Packers done with Aaron Rodgers, Jets restructuring contracts

Billy Riccette - Jets restructure contracts of Tomlinson, Reed and Conklin

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner continues recruiting, targeting Odell Beckham

Angelo Guinhawa - Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade update sparks Packers' frustrations

Gerard Samillano - NFL rumors: Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers trade 'not done' yet

Jim Cerny - Jets: 2023 NFL free agency players to target

James Kratch - Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic gig shouldn’t interfere with Jets minicamp

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.