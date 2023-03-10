Jets among the teams attending Odell Beckham Jr’s workout

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to work out for teams on Friday, and the Jets will be one of the teams attending.

The #Ravens and #Jets are among the teams attending OBJ's workout.



There's at least one team very interested that's not going. Only because they feel they already know of their interest & where he's at.



So presence or absence of team reps won't be the entire indication. https://t.co/EHh8HKh5G2 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2023

Beckham, of course, began his career in New York as a member of the Giants as a first round pick in 2014. He was traded to the Browns in 2019 before moving on to the Rams during the 2021 season. He won a Super Bowl ring in Los Angeles but hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in that Super Bowl.

The Jets are very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers. If the team lands the superstar quarterback, they will be all in trying to win a championship. The Jets will likely clear as much short term cap space possible to bring in big names like Beckham in an attempt to support Rodgers.

Beckham has been named to three Pro Bowls during the course of his career and two All Pro teams.