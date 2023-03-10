Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets made two transactions yesterday. The team released former All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios. While I loved Berrios and enjoyed seeing him on the team, the contract he was given never made much sense, and was an obvious overpay for the usage he received. I do hope he excels elsewhere, and hopefully, outside of the division. The other move was trading for the Baltimore Ravens S Chuck Clark. The Jets gave away a ‘24 7th round selection to acquire Chark. Joe D and his amazing trades just continue to hit in the right spot. Clark is an excellent box safety and acquiring him for that price is an incredibly savvy move. Hopefully we’ll learn the future regarding Aaron Rodgers sooner than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Analysts on the Jets' Future: 'They Are Very Close'

ESPN Staff - Jets' optimism growing in Aaron Rodgers chase, sources say

Bridget Hyland - Jets leave Aaron Rodgers meeting with ‘optimism,’ report says

Jenna Lemoncelli - Excited Jets think they are ‘on the brink’ of trading for Aaron Rodgers

Michael Nania - NY Jets believe they are 'on the brink' of landing Aaron Rodgers

Brian Costello - These hurdles remain for a Jets-Aaron Rodgers deal to get done

Michael Nania - Here's what might be holding up NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers trade

Andy Vasquez - If Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers, how much will they have to give up to Packers? Here’s a projection

Connor Hughes - Why Aaron Rodgers landing with Jets could mirror Tom Brady’s path to the Buccaneers

Justin Fried - NY Jets and Packers have agreed to compensation for Aaron Rodgers trade

NBC Sports - New York Jets would be surrendering all authority to Aaron Rodgers

Ethan Greenberg - Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Go Bargain Shopping on Offense

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Safety Market

Rivka Boord - NY Jets cut Braxton Berrios, acquire S Chuck Clark from Ravens

Danny Abriano - Jets releasing Braxton Berrios, clearing cap space in the process

Andy Vasquez - Jets cut Braxton Berrios in first major cap-saving move of offseason | What it means

Justin Terranova - Jets trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark

Andy Vasquez - Jets add Chuck Clark in trade with Ravens | Why this move can be a difference-maker for the defense

Jack Bell - Draft Notebook | Which 2023 TE/WR Prospects Might Appeal to the Jets?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.