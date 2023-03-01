Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the combine about to be underway, NFL general managers spoke with the media. What Jets fans learned from Joe Douglas’ portion is that the team is speaking with Derek Carr for a second time this week - and that the team is in no rush to sign a quarterback. Personally, I don’t believe that’s the right move for the team to make. And, if the team truly is hinging on Aaron Rodgers’ word, that’s a bigger mistake. We can all agree that Rodgers is an elite player, but if the team doesn’t have a contingency plan post-Rodgers - and if the team isn’t able to win a Super Bowl - it’s a waste of time. At least with Carr, or the other options available, there’s a longer window for short term success with the setup in place for long term success. We’ll see how the Jets play it out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

